Crayola to retire a color; but which one will it be?

NEW YORK (AP) – Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors from the 24-crayon box.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

Right now, the 24-count box has red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the “Crayola Hall of Fame.”

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

