CBS News Poll: Opinions split along party lines on Russia, Health Care defeat

(WLNS) – Even as President Donald Trump’s overall job approval rating hovers at 40 percent there is still strong support from Republicans.

His job approval rating has stayed about the same since he took office. In late February it was 39 percent.

In a CBS News poll concluded yesterday 52 percent of the people polled disapprove of the job Mr. Trump is doing. Of that number 81 percent are Democrats.

The Republicans are very clear on why the Health Care plan didn’t pass.

49 percent of the people responding, including 41 percent Republicans, said the bill wasn’t popular. 30 percent of the Republicans responding to that questions said it was because the Democrats would not compromise.

Another hotly debated topic centers on the question of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 Election. This poll finds people who responded are sharply divided along party lines. Half of the respondents suspect Russia tried to interfere in some way. A majority of those people are Democrats or Independents. Most Republicans, 64 percent, do not agree Russia tried to interfere.

Most Republicans, 74 percent, said they believe Donald Trump’s offices were wiretapped during the campaign. An equal number, 74 percent, of Democrats say that it is unlikely that any wiretapping took place.

The poll was taken by telephone between March 25-28 and was conducted with a random sample of 1,008 adults nationwide.