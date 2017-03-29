As retail continues to change, where are shoppers going?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last year some of the biggest department stores including Macy’s and JCPenny announced multiple store closures.

Many retailers are now turning to online sales but that’s just one of the ways retail is changing.

But…what does the fate of retail rely on? According to Senior Vice President Tom Scott of the Michigan Retailers Association, it’s a matter of what the customer wants and how convenient it is for them.

“It’s really a constant turn and everybody is looking for something new and something different,” said Scott.

From shoppers hitting the store fronts, to customers heading online…Scott says times and trends are changing.

“What they want to do is provide the products and the services to their customers in the way their customers want to be served,” Scott stated.

He says department stores including JCPenny and Macy’s are blending the store and online experience to satisfy customers but Scott says retail stores aren’t going anywhere.

“80% say they prefer to shop in the store in order to see the merchandise and handle it and all that so it’s not like the internet is just going to wipe out brick and mortar stores, it’s not going to happen,” Scott added.

Liquid Web Inc. Communications Director Cale Sauter agrees.

He says it’s all about reaching people on all platforms.

“The way I see it is if you do it right, you can have the best of both worlds…you can have a store front and also get income by reaching customers across the entire world by utilizing a digital storefront,” said Sauter.

And as far as Scott’s predictions of where retail is heading…

“We’re going to continue to see a move toward internet shopping,” said Scott.