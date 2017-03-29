2 reports recommend ways to boost recycling in Michigan

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Two groups established by Gov. Rick Snyder have produced a list of suggestions for stepping up solid waste recycling in Michigan.

The proposals are in reports issued by the Governor’s Recycling Council and the Solid Waste and Sustainability Advisory Panel.

Only about 15 percent of Michigan’s solid waste is recycled, a rate far below the national average.

Among the recommendations are investing in infrastructure needed to collect and process recyclable materials; adopting measurable recycling goals on the local level; and educating the public about the importance of recycling.

The reports also endorse assisting local governments with developing and operating collection and processing programs.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will work with the panels to develop legislation and find money to carry out the proposals.

____________

ONLINE: Waste recycling reports

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s