LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Here’s an important reminder about getting registered to vote.

Today Secretary of State Ruth Johnson wants to spread the word that Michigan voters have until Monday to register in time for the election on May 2.

Ballot measures up for a vote in mid-Michigan include some school bond and funding proposals.

There is also a mental health millage proposal in Jackson County.

Those who register to vote, can apply for an absentee ballot until April 29.

