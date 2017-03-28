Transgender rally at Capitol calls for equality for all

(WLNS) – The Transgender community gathered in solidarity with Virginia student Gavin Grimm, whose fight to use the bathroom of his choosing was denied by the Supreme Court.

People rallied on the Capitol steps, saying inequality goes further than just bathrooms.

“Unfair housing, unfair treatment on the job,” Equality Michigan Trans victim advocate Jeynce Poindexter listed.

Poindexter says the treatment she and others in the transgender community face is unwarranted and unwelcome.

“I don’t see the reason why me just being trans means I should fall victim to injustices and victimization just because of who I am.”

Equality Michigan hosted the rally to stand up for Gavin Grimm, who was not allowed to use the bathroom of his choice, but also for the entire community as well.

The organization’s Executive Director Stephanie White says she hopes one day these rallies won’t be necessary.

“It’s only a matter of time before trans rights are fully accepted across the country.”

For the people who are scared to embrace who they are, or stand up for their rights, student Hunter Keith from Farmington says to be strong, it will get easier.

“It’s a difficult process but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”