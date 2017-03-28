State officials want utilities to report following windstorm

State officials want Consumers Energy and DTE to file reports detailing their efforts in the wake of a March windstorm that knocked out power to more than 100,000 people.

The March 8th storm left some people without power for more than a week.

So the Michigan Public Service Commission wants to know how and why that happened.

“The Commission wants to understand more of the lessons learned by Michigan utilities and their efforts to restore electric service following the windstorm that hit this state on March 8,” said Sally Talberg, chairman of the MPSC, in a press release. “My fellow commissioners and I are particularly interested in each utility’s assessment of how investments made in distribution infrastructure, distribution equipment repair and construction, expansion of automation, early warning technology and vegetation management, including the clearance of trees outside of the utility easement, affected the time and number of outages from the wind storm.”

The companies have until May 15th to file their reports.