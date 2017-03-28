Stabenow a “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee

The Michigan senator detailed her vote and her reasons for it in a Tuesday afternoon e-mail.

Stabenow says described Gorsuch as “a judge who uses the courts to push his extreme ideological positions.” She also said “his rulings in the past show a dangerous pattern: he votes in favor of big-money Republican donors and against regular families.”

Stabenow says she was disturbed by the judge’s rulings in prior cases and by his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Among her concerns, Stabenow said she was troubled by:

Stabenow also says she would vote to hold Gorsuch to the 60 votes he would need to allow debate to end and allow a formal vote on the nominee. Currently, Republicans only hold 52 seats in the Senate.

“If Donald Trump doesn’t have the votes for this judge, he should change the nominee, not the Senate’s rules,” she said.

Her vote was criticized by Republicans in Michigan and Washington.

“Senator Stabenow, with her announcement today that she will not vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, is demonstrating that partisan politics are more important to her than the constituents that she was elected to represent,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser in a press release. “Senator Stabenow voted to confirm Judge Gorsuch in 2006. There is no reason, beyond political partisanship, for her to deny Judge Gorsuch confirmation now.”

“Debbie Stabenow is clearly more interested in playing petty partisan games than representing Michiganders,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee Communications Director Katie Martin in another release. “Voters will remember Stabenow siding with the liberal elite in Washington over them when they head to the polls in 2018.”