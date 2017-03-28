Spartan head football coach to break long silence, address media today

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University head football coach Mark Dantonio is set to address reporters for the first time since news broke of a sexual assault investigation involving three of his players and one of his staff members.

We still don’t know who those players are.

They were suspended from team activities but so far no charges have been filed.

It’s been 55 days since Dantonio last addressed the media but late last month he did release a statement saying, in part, that criminal and administrative investigations will determine if a crime has been committed and he will be able to answer questions “when the time is right.”

MSU’s spring football practices have been closed to the press for the first time since he took over the program.

There were questions surrounding what would happen with the Spartans spring football game but, according to a release from MSU Athletics sentout last night, the game will be open to the public when it’s held at Spartan Stadium this Saturday.

Dantonio’s news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

We don’t know if he’ll address the investigation but 6 News will there and have updates throughout the day on any new developments.