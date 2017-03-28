Skubick: One day after FBI raid it’s back to business for state senator

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Under investigation by the FBI and the Michigan State Police, Highland Park Senator Bert Johnson is saying that his past financial problems has not contributed to any wrongdoing on his part.

When asked with his history of financial problem, may that have created a situation where there might have been wrongdoing?

“No and I’m going to let my attorneys talk about that,” insisted Sen. Bert Johnson.

After the FBI and the Michigan State Police raided his home and State Capitol office this week, there were very few persons who expected to see him on the Senate floor today.

“I’ve worked very hard to build a reputation that people trust and that’s why I’m here today,” said Sen. Johnson.

The senator says he is concerned for his family and is trying to figure out why the authorities are investigating his conduct in office.

Senate Republican floor leader Sen. Mike Kowall says the whole situation is uncomfortable for everyone.

“Absolutely it’s uncomfortable. It’s one of our own.”

But what can be done about it?

Sen. Kowall insists “we don’t do anything everyone is proven innocent until proven guilty. We going under the assumption that it will all clear up and go away.”

Detroit Senator Coleman Young II wants to get Senator Johnson’s side of the story.

“This is serious business. I don’t know what it is,” said Sen. Young. “I want to wait for the facts to come out before I see what I feel. He’s a personal friend. I’m praying for him and his family.”

To which Sen. Johnson adds “at this stage it is just an investigation on my part as much as it may be on theirs as well.”

So in his mind does he think he’s done anything wrong?

“Well, that’s one of the things were talking over. We have to figure out what their even looking for,” concludes Sen. Johnson.