Skubick: Lawmakers continue to tweak MI medical marijuana law

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ever since Michigan voters approved the sale of medical marijuana in 2008, state officials have grappled for a way to figure out how to regulate that mushrooming industry that is worth about $700 million a year.

Former Representative Mike Callton was at the forefront of passing a new law that created a five-person commission to oversee the production, distribution and sale of medical pot.

The law gave the governor the authority to appoint three members.

The House Republican Speaker got one appointment and the Senate Republican leader also got one.

Senator Meekhof wants the governor to appoint former House Speaker Rick Johnson who until recently was a registered lobbyist.

Republican Senator Rick Jones opposes that. He says having a former lobbyist on the commission is not a good idea.

Another former legislator’s name has surfaced, suggesting former Senate Republican leader Randy Richardville.

The speculation was that he working for a company that wanted a piece of the medical marijuana pie.

But Mr. Richardville says he is not working for the Boji company but does not rule out getting involved in this issue “maybe down the road”.

In the meantime Mr. Richardville defends Mr. Johnson, the former Speaker, from criticism that he shouldn’t be appointed.

So why is the governor waiting to make these appointments?

His office says he is vetting a variety of names and wants to find members of the law enforcement community to be on this board and there is no deadline as to when these names will be offered.