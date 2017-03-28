Sinkhole shuts down Bath Township road

BATH TWP., Mich (WLNS) – If you are driving in Bath Township in the area of Ann Drive and Timothy Lane be ready for detour.

Repair crews are working to fix a sinkhole that has developed near that intersection.

The problem began when a sanitary sewer collapsed on Ann Drive just after 8:00 p.m. last night.

Drivers will be rerouted at the Ann Drive and Timothy Lane intersection and 6 News is told school buses are unable to pick up students past the work area.

Bath Community School officials tell 6 News that the new temporary bus stop will be at the corner of Ann and Timothy until further notice.

Repairs are expected to take a few days and Ann Drive is closed off until crews complete work.

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.