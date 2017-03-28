“Sally” Pet of the Day March 28

Meet “Sally”, our Pet of the Day today. Sally is a 3-year-old beagle mix. She looks like she has quite a family tree and she’s a real sweetheart. Sally is very affectionate and love to snuggle up next to you. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Sally by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

