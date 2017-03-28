Prepare now for Spring and Summer severe weather

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Spring is here and that means so is severe weather season.

It’s been another warm, spring-like day in mid-Michigan and, while we may be enjoying this weather, it’s also a subtle reminder of the approach of severe weather season.

In fact, severe weather came very early this year.

Seeing tornadoes in Michigan in the month of February was extremely rare.

This should be a reminder that you should always have a plan to stay safe when severe weather threatens.

Our StormTracker 6 weather team lets you know a few days ahead when severe weather is possible. That gives you plenty of time to prepare.

Besides watching on television, download our Stormtracker 6 weather app for your smartphone or tablet. You can get warnings directly through that app.

Already have a weather radio? Make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries.

Have a family plan that includes an emergency safe place in your home, whether it’s in the basement or in the center of the house, putting as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

If you live in a mobile home go to a sturdy building well before a storm approaches.

Strong wind events, as we had earlier this month, and severe thunderstorms, not just tornadoes, can knock down trees, causing power outages.

So plan ahead. Have a safety kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight, extra batteries, your prescription medications, and a first-aid kit.

Also have some food that could last for a few days, including granola bars, and bottled water.

We’re sure to have cold weather again in mid-Michigan but now is the time to prepare.