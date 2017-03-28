PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas prices expected to begin summer climb

DARBORN, Mich (WLNS) – A new AAA survey found that nearly a quarter of consumers believe the price of gas in Michigan is already too high.

But get ready for higher prices this summer.

Perhaps as high as forty cents per gallon more, peaking at $2.70 per gallon on average.

The survey found that more than 70 percent of consumers will change their everyday lifestyle or driving habits as prices climb.

Some of those changes include carpooling, combining errands or trips and driving less.

But not everyone will make changes.

The survey found that younger Americans (18-34) are more tolerant of higher prices and less likely to change habits compared to older consumers (35 and older).

“Higher gas prices are already influencing the travel industry,” said Susan Hiltz, AAA Michigan public affairs director. “The good news is people are still planning to hit the road.”

Prices will begin to climb in April as the refineries shift to summer-blend fuel.

Summer-blend fuel has lower emissions and is more expensive to produce.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says conventional summer-blend gasoline contains 1.7 percent more energy than winter-blend gas, which is one reason why gas mileage is slightly better in the summer.