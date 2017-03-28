U.S. Senate hearing focuses on sexual abuse of gymnasts, other athletes

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – While the investigation into sexual abuse of female athletes and patients by former Michigan State University and Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar continues the US Senate is looking for information.

The Senate Judiciary Committee today is holding a hearing on protecting young athletes from sexual abuse.

A number of Olympic medal winning gymnasts and other athletes will be addressing senators.

Lawmakers are authoring legislation that would require governing bodies for amateur athletics to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement.

It would also strengthen oversight of member gymnasiums and coaches.

The hearing is livestreaming now until 12:00 noon here.