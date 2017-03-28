U.S. Senate hearing focuses on sexual abuse of gymnasts, other athletes

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Capitol dome restoration formally finished November 15, 2016. (Photo: Alex Schuman)

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – While the investigation into sexual abuse of female athletes and patients by former Michigan State University and Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar continues the US Senate is looking for information.

The Senate Judiciary Committee today is holding a hearing on protecting young athletes from sexual abuse.

A number of Olympic medal winning gymnasts and other athletes will be addressing senators.

Lawmakers are authoring legislation that would require governing bodies for amateur athletics to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement.

It would also strengthen oversight of member gymnasiums and coaches.

The hearing is livestreaming now until 12:00 noon here.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s