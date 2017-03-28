New ballot proposal calls for street and sidewalk millage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council has a lot to review after Monday night’s budget proposal, presented by Mayor Virg Bernero.

The recommendation assigns 60 percent of the $128 million budget go towards police and fire services in the city, with half a million dollars set aside for the city’s rainy day fund.

In addition, Mayor Bernero also has plans to improve the city’s infrastructure.

He told the city council that residents are complaining about ailing roads and he says something needs to be done about it.

Mayor Bernero is calling for a ballot proposal for a new street and sidewalk millage.

The mayor told council members that it will cost the city $25 million to fix neighborhood sidewalks and more than $200 million to restore streets in the city of Lansing back to average condition.

Mayor Bernero says constituents should no longer have to wait on the state for road funding and that a plan for the problem needs to be put in motion.

If the millage is approved by voters the mayor says it would cost an owner of a $100,000 home an extra $50 per year.