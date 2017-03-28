Man charged with hit-and-run in case of mom, teen

A Haslett man faces charges after police say he hit a mother and her daughter with his car and then drove off.

Prosecutors charged Logan Richard Milliman with one count of “failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death” and one count of “failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in personal injury”.

That’s after police say he hit a 42-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter at a school bus stop near the intersection of E. Lake Drive and Oak Park Trail on Monday morning.

He was at the Ingham County jail with a $25,000 bond.

Police say the 23-year-old Haslett man was also arraigned on a probation violation, for which he has a $15,000 bond.