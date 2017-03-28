Ford investing $1.2B in 3 Michigan plants, adding 130 jobs

DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities, including an engine plant where it plans to add 130 jobs.

President Donald Trump applauded the move in an early morning tweet.

Ford will spend $850 million to upgrade the Michigan Assembly Plant next year to build the Ford Ranger pickup and Ford Bronco SUV. The suburban Detroit plant currently makes small cars, which are moving to a plant in Mexico.

Ford will spend $150 million to upgrade its Romeo Engine Plant outside Detroit. The company says it will create or retain 130 jobs at that plant.

Ford is also spending $200 million on a data center that will store information collected from advanced vehicles.

Michigan is expected to approve $30 million in tax incentives for Ford on Tuesday.