Cops find meth lab in backpack after crash

Meth labs are becoming smaller and more portable. Some people now try to whip up the drug in their cars.

But Jackson Police say they found one that was even smaller after a traffic stop gone awry.

It happened on Monday. Police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle with an invalid license plate.

But instead of stopping, the man on the motorcycle took off.

The officer didn’t chase him, but the suspect didn’t get far anyway. The officer says he saw the motorcycle crash.

It turns out the 29-year-old driver had an outstanding warrant, and when police searched his backpack, they found the makings of a meth lab.

The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team also responded to the call.

Police took the suspect to a hospital to get checked out.