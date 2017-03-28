Big Sean to headline final night of Common Ground Music Festival

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Common Ground Music Festival is going to wrap up the four-day fest in a big way.

Michigan native Big Sean and special guest Fetty Wap will close out the 18th annual music festival July 9.

Big Sean is riding a gigantic wave of success in hip-hop since he broke out in 2011 with his debut album Finally Famous.

In 2015 he dropped the platinum selling album Dark Sky Paradise.

That album launched three platinum and gold singles.

Big Sean’s latest album I Decided just debuted at Number 1 last month on the strength of two singles, Bounce Back and Moves.

He’ll be closing the festival Sunday night with a little help from Fetty Wap featuring Monty.

Fetty Wap is backing his recent hit Trap Queen.

Single day tickets for the Sunday, July 9 show go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets and information on the announced lineups for all four days are available here.