77 cases affected by Ingham County Sheriff’s Office evidence issue

MASON, MI (WLNS) – A total of 77 open cases have been dismissed due to lack of evidence as a result of missing evidence at the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s according to a final report on the evidence issue which was entered into the minutes for the March 30th Ingham County Board of Commissions meeting. The report is dated March 24th.

In the fall of 2016, the then Ingham County Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth informed the public of an evidence problem at the Sheriff’s Office due to a major sewage leak, that compromised an unknown amount of evidence.

Findings detailed in a recent report, lay out the Sheriff’s Office’s mishandling of evidence when it came to procedures and training. It says standards weren’t followed when it came to tagging evidence, transporting drugs to the Michigan State Police crime lab, logging money, and updating evidence in the Record Management System.

“The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office used a system that required every deputy taking evidence to determine whether that item should be kept or destroyed,” The report says. “Individual officers were making inaccurate choices to destroy evidence.”

Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth retired in 2016 after serving Ingham County for nearly 30 years.

In Jan. 2017, his son, Scott Wriggelsworth took over after he was elected to become the county’s next sheriff.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said he plans to address the findings in the report on Friday during a news conference.

Last fall, 6 News obtained email documents that showed law enforcement officials at the sheriff’s office were talking about an evidence issue dating all the way back to 2007.

Those emails reveal a number of things, including concerns over not notifying the prosecutor’s office about the issue and evidence including firearms that were never packaged, given a complaint number, or documented.

It appears there were talks over SANE kits, better known as rape kits that are said to be missing and never sent in for testing.

In addition, concerns over some of the missing forfeiture money, totaling thousands of dollars, was believed to have been embezzled by a former employee.

When asked, then Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth did not disclose who it was, but did say the issue was thoroughly investigated.

“We brought in the state police to investigate it and we also brought in the Sheriff’s Association Mission Team who investigated it,” Wriggelsworth said. “We presented those findings to the prosecutor’s office and warrants were denied.”

In the fall of 2016 the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office says it received information that some pieces of evidence that were stored at the ICSO may be compromised.

That prompted two separate investigations; one is being performed by the Michigan State Police to determine whether or not any criminal activity was involved.

The other is led by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office through a Special Assistant Prosecutor, Catherine Emerson, to determine whether any of the evidence issues at the ICSO affected criminal cases.

According to the report, cases were examined between Jan. 1, 2010 to December 31, 2016. In total, 77 cases were dismissed because the evidence necessary for conviction was no longer available. The report says the vast majority of those cases involved controlled substances.

“In some of those cases the quartermaster purposefully, but erroneously destroyed the illegal substances,” it says.

While the Michigan State Police is conducting it’s own investigation, the special assistant prosecutor’s goal was to look for a list of things:

-To check as many cases as possible to verify there is probable cause to proceed

-To dismiss cases if missing evidence results in a lack of probable cause to proceed

-To seek solutions to the problems discovered

The report says the majority of the cases including operating while impaired, domestic violence, and financial cases were not affected.

It also says none of the evidence issues affect intoxicated driving because storage for the breathalyzer and blood samples is not part of the quartermaster system.

The special prosecutor discovered two cases that were open and active when the ICSO alerted the prosecutor’s office of the evidence issue. In both of those cases, the defense was told there was missing information and “The cases were dealt with accordingly,” it says.

Details in the report show that the location of many pieces of evidence for cases occurring between 2010 to mid-2013 is unknown.

It goes on to say that the property room issue was discovered in mid-to-late 2013 after a new quartermaster took over the evidence room.

The quartermaster at the time was Gasper Mendez. The report says Mendez and his immediate supervisor alerted command about the issue.

Emails obtained by 6 News show there were communications between multiple law enforcement officials within the sheriff’s office about the evidence issue.

Some of those conversations included concerns over the inventory for the years 2008 to 2009 and SANE kids that couldn’t be located and weren’t sent for testing.

“Between the dates of Jan. 1, 2010 to mid-2013, the property room at the ICSO Department was in disarray,” the report says. “Evidence was not properly documented in the Record Management System. Handling of evidence was haphazard, undocumented, and without regular audits.”

It goes on to say that some of the mishandling resulted in the “failure to locate evidentiary items for destruction, failure to record drug evidence going to or from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, failure to record the return of property to the owner of the property, and failure to record the normal destruction of evidence at the conclusion of court proceedings.”

It says from Jan. 1, 2010 to Dec. 21, 2016, forfeiture funds were not recorded or kept in order. It goes on to say that some of the issues were discovered during a 2015-2016 investigation.

Details in the report show, following the “faulty evidence procedure,” in June 2016, a new quartermaster and a supervisor “erroneously destroyed evidence” during a regularly scheduled evidence burn date on November 2, 2016.

“This resulted in the dismissal of approximately 11 of the 77 cases the prosecutor dismissed,” it says. “The Ingham County Prosecutor dismissed these cases because the evidence was destroyed and we were not able to proceed on the case.”

The report says none of the cases involved criminal investigations that took place in 2016.

The special prosecutor discovered a total of 18 different issues when looking at the evidence problem:

Failure to adequately describe tagged evidence Failure to tag individual items separately Failure to tag evidence at inception (limited instances) Failure to transport drugs to the MSP crime lab for analysis Failure to note the movement of evidence to and from the MSP crime lab Failure to document property being returned to the owner Failure to properly tag and log money Failure to report forfeiture funds to the Prosecutor Inadequate storage for DVD recordings Failure to correctly identify and hold evidence on open cases Partial destruction of evidence on open cases Failure to remedy evidence procedures when informed of the problem Inadequate system of determining when evidence may be destroyed No evidence retention policy No policy for hazardous material, awkward items, or perishable goods Failure to update evidence in the Record Management System (RMS) Archaic evidence recording (lack of the ability to scan evidence) Recent destruction of evidence in open cases

As a result of these findings, a number of “suggested solutions” were put forward including some of the following:

-The ICSO to implement an evidence retention policy

-Update policies for tagging, tracking, and preserving evidence

-Conducting audits

-Tagging individual items separately

-Implement a policy regarding drug paraphernalia

-Providing supplemental reports to the prosecutor’s office when it comes to any release or destruction of evidence on any open case

When it comes to any action being taken, the report says officials reviewed several thousand cases in the prosecutor’s warrant system, reviewed cases with open warrants held in 55th district court, dismissed 56 misdemeanors and 21 felonies, reviewed the current evidence handling procedures, and shared the findings with the new Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth.

On Jan. 30 of this year, a meeting took place between the prosecutor’s office, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Undersheriff Andy Bouck and the Special Assistant Prosecutor who looked into the evidence issue.

According to the report, Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth was made aware of the problems and has started a program to audit evidence from the moment it’s taken until its destruction.

“He was able to assure us that he has already conducted an audit of each case since Jan. 1, 2017, to assure that his deputies are properly handling and recording evidence,” it says.

The report does not make any mention of a potential sewage leak that may have resulted in the evidence issue.

Documents obtained by 6 News show that the sheriff’s office did an inventory audit of the evidence room back in 2014.

While the MSP investigation continues, it’s important to mention that just because the agency is conducting a criminal investigation into the evidence issue at the sheriff’s office, it does not mean that through the course of that investigation, they will find anything criminal took place.

The Ingham County Law and Courts Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday where an update on the evidence issue is expected to be addressed.

