UPDATE: Hit and run suspect caught in mother-daughter case

UPDATE (5:17PM): Meridian Township police say they found the car and have a suspect in custody.

They’re referring the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors there will decide on any potential charges.

6 News is still working to find out how the suspect was caught and the condition of the mother and daughter who were hit this morning.

UPDATE (3:23pm): Meridian Township police are on the lookout for a car that they say hit a mother and daughter who were waiting for the bus this morning.

It happened near the intersection of East Lake Drive and Oakpark Trail in Haslett at 7 a.m. That’s just east of Lake Lansing. (see maps below)

Police say a light colored 4-door sedan heading south on E. Lake Drive hit a 42-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter and took off. They are continuing to investigate to find out what happened.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. We don’t know the extent of their injuries. Police did not say if the child and adult were related.

Video from the scene shows a bag on the side of the road and a single shoe in the middle of it.

Police closed the road for about an hour while they investigated.

6 News is working to find out other details, including how serious the injuries are, what may have caused the accident, and any updates about the car, driver, or search.

If you have any information that may help police, call 517-853-4800.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

This story was updated to reflect the fact that the pair were mother and daughter, the mother’s age, the fact that they were waiting for the bus, and the direction the car was heading.