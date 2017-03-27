Police seek car that hit teen and adult

Meridian Township police are on the lookout for a car that they say hit a 13-year-old girl and another adult this morning.

It happened near the intersection of East Lake Drive and Oakpark Trail in Haslett at 7 a.m. That’s just east of Lake Lansing. (see maps below)

Police say a light colored 4-door sedan hit the pair and took off. They are continuing to investigate to find out what happened.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. We don’t know the extent of their injuries. Police did not say if the child and adult were related.

Video from the scene shows a bag on the side of the road and a single shoe in the middle of it.

Police closed the road for about an hour while they investigated.

If you have any information that may help police, call (517) 332-6526.

