Police seek car that hit teen and adult

Police investigate a hit and run after a car ran into a 13-year-old and an adult

Meridian Township police are on the lookout for a car that they say hit a 13-year-old girl and another adult this morning.

It happened near the intersection of East Lake Drive and Oakpark Trail in Haslett at 7 a.m. That’s just east of Lake Lansing. (see maps below)

Police say a light colored 4-door sedan hit the pair and took off. They are continuing to investigate to find out what happened.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. We don’t know the extent of their injuries. Police did not say if the child and adult were related.

Video from the scene shows a bag on the side of the road and a single shoe in the middle of it.

Police closed the road for about an hour while they investigated.

6 News is working to find out other details, including how serious the injuries are, whether the victims are related, what may have caused the accident, and any updates about the car, driver, or search.

If you have any information that may help police, call (517) 332-6526.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

