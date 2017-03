DETROIT (WLNS) – Another backlog with more than 550 untested rape kits were found in Detroit.

Prosecutors say Detroit Police collected the kits in 2010 and 2011and only sent them for testing in 2015 without disclosing to the public that they had sat untested for years.

A partnership between a non-profit and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office made the discovery.

Back in 2009, more than 11,000 untested rape kits were discovered as well.