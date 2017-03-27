New bill could protect mother’s identity when surrendering newborns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the state house a local representative is trying to make it easier for women who want to give their newborn babies up for adoption.

Hank Vaupel of Handy Township is promoting a bill that would allow mothers surrendering their babies to remain anonymous.

Currently, a woman can give-up a newborn within 72 hours of birth but her name would still be recorded on the child’s birth certificate.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Vaupel believes if a mother can be unidentified, it would encourage more mothers to make safe decisions for their babies.

The house Health Policy Committee will vote on the bill this week.