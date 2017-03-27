Mayor Bernero to announce his final budget proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Virg Bernero has been leading the city of Lansing for the past 11 years.

Monday he’ll layout his last budget plan for the city, explaining how he thinks the $128 million budget should be broken-up in the next fiscal year.

Mayor Bernero says he is leaving on a good note and that the city is in much better shape than it was in when he first took office.

His budget plan includes investments in the neighborhoods, roads and public safety.

This will be the mayor’s 12th proposed budget and this is the 4th consecutive year where the city is seeing a surplus.

The mayor says that keeping the city safe is his number one priority, so more than $76 million will be allocated to police and fire in the next fiscal year.

Mayor Bernero also states that the city’s emergency fund is currently at a 15 year high.

His recommendations will be reviewed by the city council and they’ll have until the middle of May to accept or reject the plan.

Once the council approves the budget, it will go into effect July 1st.