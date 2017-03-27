Life O’Riley Mobile Home Park demolition starts Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – City officials will be at the former Life O’Riley Mobile Home Park Monday as demolition crews work to tear down remaining structures and homes.

Life O’Riley was shut down more than three years ago when city officials feared for the health and well-being of the 200 people living there.

Demolition and environmental clean-up will start Monday and should be finished in a matter of weeks.

The work is expected to cost taxpayers close to a million dollars.

While part of the mobile home park still stands the Lansing Police Tactical Team plans to use the abandoned neighborhood as a training ground.

They say their activities will not interfere with the demolition.