Flo Rida to headline Jackson County Fair

By Published:
Picture courtesy: Jackson County Fair

Flo Rida is coming to Michigan.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter best known for his #1 hit single “Low” will play the Jackson County Fair.

He’ll be in mid-Michigan on Tuesday, August 8th. Macy Kate will open the show.

Flo Rida’s “Low” – off the album “Mail on Sunday” – topped the charts for 10 weeks in 2008. He’s had many hits since then, including “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “Good Feeling,” “Right Round” and “My House.”

His new album. “The Perfect 10”, is scheduled to come out some time in the next year.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1st at 9:00 a.m. You can buy them at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or by calling one of two numbers: (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.

