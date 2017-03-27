Feds, state police raid State Senator’s office

Agents from the FBI and investigators from the Michigan State Police raided the Lansing office of a state senator this morning.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports that employees from both agencies were at the office of State Senator Bert Johnson. He’s a Democrat who represents northeast Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and all five Grosse Pointe communities, according to a website set up by the Michigan Democrats in the state senate.

The site says he’s in his second term representing the 2nd district.

It’s not yet clear why the authorities are there.

6 News has also reached out to the Senator Johnson and have not heard back.

Stay tuned to 6 News and we’ll continue to update this story.