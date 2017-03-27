Demolition begins on Life O’ Riley Mobile Park after years of being nuisance

(WLNS) – Demolition began on the Life O’ Riley Mobile Park, after a court ruling in February allowed the city to clean up the 14 acres of land for safety purposes.

Demolition crews started work on the more than 80 mobile homes on the property and parts have been separated into dumpsters for recycling.

Three years ago sewage and water problems forced people who lived at the park to suddenly find new housing when the park was closed with little warning.

“Today we write the final chapter of the Life O’ Riley,” Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero announced.

Adams construction started working to clean the property in Lansing, which officials say caused anxiety for them and neighbors.

“Finally a sigh of relief that they’ve got their neighborhood back,” Mayor Bernero said.

For the $130,000 construction cost, crews will tear down every mobile home and fixed structure over the next 3 or 4 weeks.

Lansing Planning and Neighborhood Development Director Bob Johnson says the company will also ensure that the area is safe during demolition.

“People will be on site after hours, not working, but will be on site for security purposes,” Johnson said.

Mayor Bernero says the safety that comes with cleaning up the site isn’t the only thing he is excited about.

“One of the things that I dream of for this would be great quality affordable housing.”

Whalen Properties owns the land, but after a deadline, which rolls around next year, the county could turn the property over to the land bank if the owner does not pay the city, county, utility and now demolition bills he owes.

Mayor Bernero says whether the owner holds onto the property or not, the same headaches that led to this situation will not be repeated.

“We are going to be ever vigilant, and I’m sure the next administration about what happens on this property.”

Each unit is around 4,000 pounds of steel, but once demolition wraps up, the only things remaining will be pavement, power lines and trees.