LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light will be flushing out the water mains between St. Joseph Street and Michigan Avenue and between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Clare Street.

BWL says about 850 customers will be affected.

Crews will be working in the area between now and April 7th.

Customers in the area might experience problems with water pressure and clarity.

BWL officials say the discolored water is still safe to drink but be careful running your laundry.