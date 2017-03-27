“Bert” Pet Of The Day March 27

Meet “Bert”, our Pet of the Day today. Bert is a 6 year old beagle. He’s a good-looking fellow with classic beagle markings. Bert enjoys a good walk and is always ready for fun. He has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and has a microchip. If you’d like to learn more about Bert contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
