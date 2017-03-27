6 Sports Play of the Week March 27

It’s Monday and that means we feature our 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we turn to college basketball and UNC former walk-on Luke Maye punching the Tarheel ticket to the Final Four with last second shot to beat Kentucky. We love buzzer-beaters and Luke Maye lands a big time shot to earn our 6 Sports Play of the Week nod today.
