Williamston couple looking to adopt creates viral video

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been 9 years since Adrienne and Troy Hagon said “I do” and shortly after tying the knot, the couple began their life-long journey together with hopes to start a family…but, it didn’t go as planned…

“We experienced infertility, we went through kind of the infertility journey and treatments and things and as a lot of people know it’s really painful,” said Adrienne Hagon.

“It’s been a difficult process with lots of doctor’s appointments,” Adrienne’s Husband Troy Hagon stated.

Troy and Adrienne battled with infertility for nearly 6 years which led them down the path of adoption.

“We were open to it and thought it was a wonderful thing,” said Adrienne.

For the last two years, the Hagon’s have been anxiously waiting for their chance to become parents but luck hasn’t exactly gone their way so they took a different approach.

“We’ve got that love for adoption to expand our family tree…we’d love to bring a baby into our home,” their Love For Adoption video sang.

“It really just took on a life of its own,” Troy stated.

“We have this love for adoption to adopt a baby,” Adrienne added.

The couple with the help of friends and family took the popular Justin Timberlake song, created their own lyrics and put together a video.

Their motto is “Love For Adoption” and it’s already grabbed the attention of more than 10,000 people on YouTube.

The Hagon’s hope this video will help spread the word and give them a chance to one day bring a baby into their home.

“It’d mean the world to me to be able to become a…a father,” said Troy.

“Our main goal is to become parents one day and to have a little one to love, to nurture, to cherish like we say in the song,” Adrienne added.

The couple remains hopeful that one day their dreams will come true whether it be through adoption…or a miracle.

To check out the Hagon’s full video, head to the “Seen on 6” tab titled “Love For Adoption” on our website.