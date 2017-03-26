Michigan farmers donate supplies to Kansas farmers affected by wildfires

Hundreds of miles away in states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, a blaze of wildfires destroyed dozens of acres of fields and equipment that belong to many farmers. The devastation from earlier this month is prompting farmers across the country to reach out, including right here in Mid-Michigan.

Nearly 50 local farmers loaded up a fleet of trucks this afternoon, packed with thousands of bales of hay, grain, and fencing supplies. Things that tie the bond of one farmer to another and began a journey across the U.S. in an effort to help support farmers whose land has been lost to flames.

“It really hits home, it really makes you think, feel blessed in what you really truly do have,” says Farmer, Matt Spitler.

After hearing heart-wrenching stories of the wildfires in Kansas and seeing pictures of the massive destruction, Michigan farmers like Matt Spitler knew it was time to step up.

“They lost their livelihood, their animals, I mean everything they know and love, they lost it,” says Spitler.

In a convoy nearly 50 trucks long, these Michigan farmers will travel more than 1,000 miles to deliver supplies and build new fences for fellow farmers in Kansas who need it most. As the hay bails roll in, organizer Dan Ritter says, he get’s emotional thinking about all the good this will do for others.

“It’s heartwarming, yep to say the least,” says Ritter.

Ritter says, this is by far, the largest group of Michigan farmers donating to the wildfire relief he’s ever seen. The saying goes, “it takes a village,” and according to Ritter, this community effort shows the support farmers have for one another no matter what state they live in.