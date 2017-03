(WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating a stabbing on the southwest side of the city.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Bayview Drive before 4 a.m. and found a victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say one man was stabbed but the cause and suspect are still under investigation.

6 News has calls into the police department for updates on the man’s condition and investigation into the stabbing.