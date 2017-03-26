First Epilepsy Awareness Day in Michigan

(WLNS) – It affects close to 100,000 people in Michigan, and today Governor Rick Snyder has dedicated as Epilepsy Awareness Day in the state.

The condition affects close to 1% of the nation, but those millions of Americans can deal with sporadic seizures for the rest of their life.

Epilepsy also can lead to further mental and physical health conditions.

if you know someone with epilepsy, or encounter someone having seizures the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan recommends that you check the clock first, to know what time the seizure started

Next, lower the person to the floor gently, in a clear area.

Once on the floor, roll the person onto their side and wedge a soft object under their head.

It’s also a good idea to remove any restrictive clothing or accessories.

Once the seizing stops, ask the person their name and location..

If they’re disoriented, allow them to rest and recover.

To help continue to raise awareness, local foundation representatives are taking part in a recognition walk in Washington D.C. today and encourage everyone to wear purple to raise awareness of the disorder.