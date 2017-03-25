Women’s Day Out bringing wellness, education to Lansing City Market

(WLNS) – Lansing City Market is asking ladies to stop by for an afternoon of shopping and education Saturday.

The free event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. along the River at Lansing City Market, and multiple vendors will have tables full of clothes, make up, bags and more.

On top of a shopping experience with food and drink, every merchandiser will also have an educational aspect and wellness focus.

From financial planning, to life coach skills to free massages, there is plenty to check out today.

The market is still open for regular business hours as well.

