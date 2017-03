(WLNS) – Fire departments responded to a garage fire that engulfed the entire home in flames early Saturday morning.

Seven different fire agencies worked to put out the fire at a home on 6300 South Lovejoy around 3 a.m.

Fire officials on scene told 6 News the fire started in the attached garage and spread to the house.

Everyone in the home made it out safe but officials say an unknown number of rabbits are dead.

There is no indication yet of what started the fire.