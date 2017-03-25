Consumer’s Energy scam targets customers across state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was just a few weeks ago, the entire state dealt with a severe wind storm causing massive power outages and extensive damages to homes and businesses.

Since then, nearly 800 Consumer’s Energy customers have received unusual phone calls according to the utility company.

“What we are seeing is that they call customers and demand payment using a pre-paid credit card in a very short period of time,” said Katie Carey; Consumer’s Energy Director of Media Relations.

“They” meaning Consumer’s Energy scammers and Carey says calls like this are a red flag.

“You should never give sensitive information over the phone and at Consumer’s Energy we never ask you to pay for a bill over the phone,” Carey stated.

She says Consumer’s Energy imposters threaten customers saying if they refuse to pay their bill within a half hour, their power will be shut off.

Carey also says a situation like this will never happen.

“We’re seeing them pop up in very specific areas…Kent County, Genesee County and unfortunately right here in Ingham County,” Carey said.

Even Michigan State Police Sergeant Kevin Beasley says he encounters a fair share of phone scams and he says homeowners should always keep this in mind…

“A company like Consumer’s or the IRS or a police department is never going to contact you over the phone and ask for information,” Sgt. Beasley stated.

Beasley says scammers prey on a person’s fear and he wants to ensure no one else falls victim.

“Don’t be dooped, don’t be scammed, and don’t let this happen to you,” said Beasley.

If you have received a call like this, Carey says hang up the phone and contact Consumer’s Energy and police right away.

“The best offense is to just be aware that this is out there and that you may get called,” Carey added.

Their advice for you at home…is to always stay vigilant.