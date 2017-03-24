White House: No longer confident on House health care vote

By Published:
Paul Ryan, Mick Mulvaney
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. left, and director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney arrive for a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – The White House is no longer expressing confidence that the upcoming House vote on health care will be successful.

Instead, spokesman Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump is confident that the White House has done “every single thing possible” to corral the 216 votes needed to pass legislation to repeal the Obama-era health care law.

House lawmakers and aides say the bill is short of support before the vote Trump insists be held.

The White House says it expects that vote at 3:30 p.m., as scheduled.

This story is developing and will be updated online.

