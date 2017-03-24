Vegas casino owner no longer has to sweat $1M payout

By Published:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Michigan’s loss to Oregon has saved a Las Vegas casino owner $1 million.

Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta personally approved a $12,500 bet on Michigan at 80-to-1 odds from Derek Stevens, who owns The D casino.

Oregon beat Michigan 69-68 to move on to the Elite Eight.

The payout if Michigan had won the NCAA mens’ basketball tournament would have been 10 times larger than any the Nugget’s sports book has ever made.

Stevens, a Michigan native and University of Michigan alumnus, bet $11,000 each on all 32 first-round games, but got off to a rocky start. He was down $109,000 after the opening round.

Fertitta also owns Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino, which he bought from President Donald Trump’s former company, and Landry’s Inc., one of the nation’s largest restaurant companies.

WLNS-TV 6 will have more NCAA tournament basketball tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s