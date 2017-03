President Donald Trump asked bill author Rep. Paul Ryan to pull the American Health Care Act from the floor before the House of Representatives had a chance to vote on it.

It’s the second time in two days the bill has been pulled.

Supporters say they didn’t have the votes to pass the plan, which was supposed to replace the health care plan best known as “Obamacare.”

