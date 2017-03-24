Reactions to healthcare bill’s lack of support

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s no secret the republican healthcare bill sent Congress in a whirlwind but the outcome could have gone either way.

“We came really close today but we came up short,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said.

Representative Ryan says although pulling the healthcare bill from a vote was a tough choice, he and President Trump felt it was the best all-around decision.

“This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard. All of us, all of us, myself included we will need time to reflect on how we got to this moment, what we could’ve done to do it better,” Ryan stated.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says it was a win.

“This is pretty, it’s pretty exciting for us, yesterday our anniversary, today a victory for the Affordable Care Act…more importantly for the American people,” said Representative Pelosi.

Congressional members from Michigan including Mike Bishop released a statement following today’s decision…Bishop says

“Obamacare will continue to collapse and every single member of Congress has an obligation to come to the table and do something about it. I am committed to working with our committee, speaker Ryan and the president to find a solution that delivers affordable, quality health care our country is waiting for.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says…

“It’s time to come together in a bipartisan way to improve health care for middle class families in Michigan and across the country instead of this irresponsible rush to pass a bill that would have raised costs and reduced medical care for most Michigan families.”

While it’s not clear what healthcare will look like in the future, there’s one thing that’s for sure…the Affordable Care Act is here to stay at least for now.