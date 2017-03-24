Judge denies Howell woman’s try to withdraw plea in fatal crash

(WLNS) – A Howell woman who has already been sentenced for her role in a fatal motorcycle crash wanted to withdraw her plea.

That request was turned down in court Thursday.

According to our media partners at WHMI 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson was sentenced last year on charges stemming from the August 2015 crash that killed a Howell motorcyclist.

Finlayson will serve the 86 months to 15 years sentence she was given after pleading guilty last July to a felony Operating with the Presence of Cocaine Causing Death.

She also had her three-year-old son in the car when the crash happened.

Finlayson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Operating with the Presence of Cocaine with an Occupant less than 16.

51-year-old Lawrence Pettis of Howell was killed in the crash, after Finlayson struck his motorcycle from behind, pushing it into another vehicle.

In August, Finlayson also attempted to flee while being transported to court for a hearing in the crash case.

She was captured and charged with one count of escape while awaiting trial for a felony.

She’ll be back in court in April on that case.

More from WHMI: Judge Denies Local Woman’s Attempt To Withdraw Plea In Fatal Crash