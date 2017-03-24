Howell High student arrested after school threat, 2nd in 3 weeks

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – For the second time in a month, a Howell High School student is behind bars after making a threat of violence against the school.

Our media partners at WHMI report that the Howell Police were contacted at about 3:30 Thursday afternoon by administrators with Howell High School.

Police say the administrators told them about a phone call they had received from a student advising them that another student had “commented on a threat of violence directed toward the High School for the following day and involving a firearm.”

Within two hours police tracked down the suspect and took him into custody.

Three weeks ago another Howell High school student, 17-year-old Sarah Hiler, made a threat on Twitter to “shoot up the school”.

She has since been charged with Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

