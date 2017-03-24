Health officials warn about Detroit-area hepatitis A cases

DETROIT (AP) – Health officials are reporting an elevated number of hepatitis A cases in Detroit and its suburbs.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that from Aug. 1 through Tuesday there have been 107 cases of lab-confirmed hepatitis A in Detroit and surrounding Wayne County as well as Macomb and Oakland counties.

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says they’re urging people in those areas to get vaccinated and learn about their risks.

The department says cases are eight times greater than a year ago and most of the cases are in men. Most have required hospitalization and two deaths are reported.

No common sources of infection have been identified. Symptoms include jaundice, fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Hepatitis A can cause liver failure.