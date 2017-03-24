Focus is on male students in fight against MSU campus sexual violence

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Administrators at Michigan State University are stepping up to the front lines in the fight against campus sexual violence with “It’s On Us Action Week”.

On this last day of activities and says organizers are looking for men on campus to step up and do their part.

Students at Michigan State University are learning what it means to be a campus leader for social justice.

Organizers want students to confront sexual discrimination and violence.

“Currently social justice and equity is an important issue that we need to make sure that we keep in the forefront, and just trying to motivate them to recognize that as they go out into their daily lives,” says Andy Durojaiye, Director, MSU Office of Institutional Equity.

The Student Leadership Institute is aimed at the role men on campus can take on in bringing awareness to campus sexual violence.

“So typically when we’ve had events on campus related to sexual violence prevention it tends to be a female audience,” explains MSU professor Amy Bonomi. “So today we’re hoping to engage men in these conversations and empower them make a difference on campus.”

Today’s meeting is the first of its kind but organizers hope it won’t be the last.

One of the goals of today’s event is for the men in attendance to take the tools they learn today and meet again to brainstorm more ways to be student leaders on campus and pave the way for their classmates.

MSU senior Griffin Graham addresses the role of men in creating a safe campus environment for all students.

“I think it’s instrumental. I think it’s the role of all students on campus to really step in and prevent this as much as possible.”