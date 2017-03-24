Falling ice closes Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the bridge Friday afternoon because ice is falling from the towers and cables.

While temperatures are in the 60’s and 70’s in mid-Michigan as of mid-Friday afternoon, it is right around the freezing mark up at the bridge

The bridge authority is advising motorists to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and to be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends to provide instructions.

The authority says that when conditions improve, the bridge will reopen to traffic.

This is the third time this year the bridge has closed over falling ice.

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas.